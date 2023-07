Surrounded by blackberries

I saw this little blackcap when I was really waiting to see a kingfisher. I did see the kingfisher who flew past a couple of times but I couldn't get a photo. Anyway, I haven't seen a blackcap for ages so I was pleased to see this one.



Thank you for getting yesterday's red kite on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.