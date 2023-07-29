Sign up
Previous
Photo 4273
Dear little blue tit
At one stage the other day there were 4 little blue tits who came for a drink and it was wonderful to see them. I took this photo a while ago but I thought I would post it anyway.
Thank you for your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
27th June 2023 5:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
birdbath
,
blue-tit
Corinne C
ace
So lovely, a postcard pic!
July 29th, 2023
