Dear little blue tit by rosiekind
Dear little blue tit

At one stage the other day there were 4 little blue tits who came for a drink and it was wonderful to see them. I took this photo a while ago but I thought I would post it anyway.

Thank you for your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
July 29th, 2023  
