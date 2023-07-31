Previous
Woodie preferred nuts today by rosiekind
Photo 4275

Woodie preferred nuts today

He does like variety but I am always pleased to see him so I put out lots of different foods for all you little bird friends. I can't believe another month is almost over already.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Rosie Kind

Delwyn Barnett ace
A striking looking bird.
July 31st, 2023  
