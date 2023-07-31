Sign up
Previous
Photo 4275
Woodie preferred nuts today
He does like variety but I am always pleased to see him so I put out lots of different foods for all you little bird friends. I can't believe another month is almost over already.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10248
photos
169
followers
52
following
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
,
nut-feeder
Delwyn Barnett
ace
A striking looking bird.
July 31st, 2023
