The first thing I saw

When I went for a walk along Wood Lane, the red admiral was the first creature I saw. It's not very warm today but at least it's not raining yet! It is forecast for 11pm and I don't think tomorrow is going to be very nice so I had to make hay despite the sun not really shining!



