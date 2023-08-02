Previous
Long tailed tit by rosiekind
Photo 4277

Long tailed tit

Just a quick shot through the kitchen window today as it has been threatening rain and storms although we haven’t really had any here.

Thank you for getting both of yesterdays photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
