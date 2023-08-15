Sign up
Previous
Photo 4290
Goldie
I saw this lovely goldfinch high in a tree and quite a long way off. It was lovely to see a blue sky today and no rain forecast!
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's photos on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
15th August 2023 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
goldfinch
,
wood-lane
