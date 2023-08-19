Sign up
Previous
Photo 4294
The Old Shoemakers Cottage
I have just been for a quick walk down the road to Danish Camp and I had to take a photo of this lovely cottage as the garden is really pretty at the moment.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
2
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
19th August 2023 1:54pm
Tags
village
,
thatched-cottage
,
old-shoemakers-cottage
Diana
ace
Such a lovely shot of this beautiful cottage.
August 19th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
August 19th, 2023
