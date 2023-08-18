Previous
Looking back over my shoulder by rosiekind
Photo 4293

Looking back over my shoulder

I just thought about the song by Mike and the Mechanics when I saw this kestrel who was in this pose. This is a filler as I haven't been out with my camera today.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all you kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1176% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
This is a lovely capture. Such a beautiful bird. Fav.
August 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise