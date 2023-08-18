Sign up
Photo 4293
Looking back over my shoulder
I just thought about the song by Mike and the Mechanics when I saw this kestrel who was in this pose. This is a filler as I haven't been out with my camera today.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all you kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Sue Cooper
ace
This is a lovely capture. Such a beautiful bird. Fav.
August 18th, 2023
