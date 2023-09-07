Previous
Geranium by rosiekind
Photo 4313

Geranium

A quick upload today. This plant is just outside my front door.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1181% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise