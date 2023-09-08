Sign up
Photo 4314
I wonder what he was saying
Or he may have been singing - I'm not sure. Anyway, I saw this bird when I walked along Wood Lane after lunch. I'm not sure whether it's a yellowhammer or a corn bunting.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
yellowhammer
,
corn-bunting
,
wood-lane
