Previous
I wonder what he was saying by rosiekind
Photo 4314

I wonder what he was saying

Or he may have been singing - I'm not sure. Anyway, I saw this bird when I walked along Wood Lane after lunch. I'm not sure whether it's a yellowhammer or a corn bunting.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1181% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise