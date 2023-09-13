Fly with your friends

I saw this single swallow resting on the telegraph wire when I went for a walk along Wood Lane. The sun was shining and it was really nice to enjoy the walk without absolutely sweltering as we did last week. The weather definitely has an autumnal feel to it and the leaves are already coming down off the trees in our garden.



The log burner was finished yesterday and it looks really nice in our lounge. All I have to do now is arrange for the room to be decorated and then buy some new furniture etc. It will be great when it's all done and we can be snug in the winter.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's blue tits on PP. It is always very much appreciated.