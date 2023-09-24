Previous
Peep bo by rosiekind
Photo 4330

Peep bo

This little blue tit was peeping out of the conifer in the garden. I just adore these little birds.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Rosie Kind

