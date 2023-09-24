Sign up
Previous
Photo 4330
Peep bo
This little blue tit was peeping out of the conifer in the garden. I just adore these little birds.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
23rd September 2023 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
blue-tit
,
conifer-tree
