Previous
Photo 4334
Donald Duck
I went to see the kingfishers but sadly they didn't turn up so I photographed this duck instead.
Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of the stoat and rabbit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
28th September 2023 10:32am
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
donald
,
waterfowl
,
gadespring
