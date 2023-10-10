Previous
Goldfinch by rosiekind
Photo 4346

Goldfinch

I didn't go far today but I saw this lovely goldfinch along Wood Lane. Yesterday I had a rather nasty fall when I accompanied Steve to the dentist and I managed to graze both knees but also damage my elbow which poured with blood. The receptionist at the dentists was very kind and found a plaster for me but it had covered my jumper in blood as well as my teeshirt that was underneath. I landed up having to do a load of washing when I got home. I wouldn't have minded except I went because the parking meter only takes card payment and when we got there it was out of order anyway so I needn't have bothered. Very frustrating!

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
October 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise