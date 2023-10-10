Goldfinch

I didn't go far today but I saw this lovely goldfinch along Wood Lane. Yesterday I had a rather nasty fall when I accompanied Steve to the dentist and I managed to graze both knees but also damage my elbow which poured with blood. The receptionist at the dentists was very kind and found a plaster for me but it had covered my jumper in blood as well as my teeshirt that was underneath. I landed up having to do a load of washing when I got home. I wouldn't have minded except I went because the parking meter only takes card payment and when we got there it was out of order anyway so I needn't have bothered. Very frustrating!



