Photo 4345
Mr Fox
Mr Fox visits our most days but usually at night and I see him on my trail camera. However it's lovely to see him in this shot.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's japanese anenome on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
animal
fox
Diana
ace
He's gorgeous! I hope Nigel knows you are using his photo ;-)
October 9th, 2023
