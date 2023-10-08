Previous
Japanese anenome by rosiekind
Photo 4344

Japanese anenome

I just had to take a photo of the last flowers on one of my plants and thought it looked nice against the green background.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Linda Godwin
Beautiful, I like how each one is at different angles
October 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
It looks fabulous, beautiful flowers and shot.
October 8th, 2023  
