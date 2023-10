Just look at those eyes

As it was a very wet start to the day, we decided to go on a trip to see some very unusual shops. However, I couldn't resist a photo of Zac when we came back. He is absolutely irresistible and those eyes could get him anything! Such a lovely dog who is so well behaved and a joy to be with.



Thank you for getting yesterday's blue tits on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.