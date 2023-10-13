Sign up
Photo 4349
Squizzer looking lovely
This is an old photo found on my phone but the weather is not great .
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10367
photos
168
followers
54
following
1191% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
