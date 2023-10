A pair of goldfinches

The goldfinches decided to visit the feeder together. They love sunflower hearts as do most of the birds in my garden. I have to buy sacks of them as I get through so many but it's worth it just to know that I am helping all the birds.



This was taken through my kitchen window as many of my photos are at this time of year. It's cold outside but at least the sun in shining!



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.