Previous
Trying to hide by rosiekind
Photo 4368

Trying to hide

This egret was a long way away and I think he was trying to hide but I got this shot of him.

Thank you for getting Squizzer on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1196% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise