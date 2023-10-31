Previous
Squizzer today by rosiekind
Squizzer today

He was about to jump onto his nut box to have a tuck in. When I took this, there were 3 squirrels in the garden but I liked this photo.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday robin photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
