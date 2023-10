What a lovely song he sang

For a change I walked along the cycle track in the village this morning and it was lovely because the sun was shining and there was a blue sky. However, the rain decided to hammer down this afternoon so I'm glad that I went when I did. I was hoping to see a robin that often hangs around near Danish Camp and this little fellow kindly obliged.



Thank you for getting yesterday's kingfisher on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.