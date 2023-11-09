Previous
Plates of meat - feet by rosiekind
Photo 4376

Plates of meat - feet

I just had to post this shot of the egret showing his feet that are a bright yellow. I always think they look so smart. I saw this fellow at Gadespring this morning.

Thank you for getting yesterday's magpie on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
9th November 2023

Rosie Kind

