Photo 4376
Plates of meat - feet
I just had to post this shot of the egret showing his feet that are a bright yellow. I always think they look so smart. I saw this fellow at Gadespring this morning.
Thank you for getting yesterday's magpie on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10409
photos
166
followers
54
following
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
9th November 2023 11:37am
Tags
bird
,
egret
,
waterfowl
,
gadespring
