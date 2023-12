Crafty boy

I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw what this great tit was up to! He had gone to the squirrels nut box (where they have made a hole in the plastic front), looked in, took a nut and then flew off with it. There are 2 nut feeders for the birds in the garden so I can't understand why he would go to all this trouble. Perhaps he thinks the nuts for the squirrels are tastier LOL.



Thanks for getting yesterday's pigeon on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.