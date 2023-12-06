Tucking in

Sorry I haven't got anything much for you today but it has been so cold that I didn't venture out for a walk this morning. I did walk down to Danish Camp this afternoon so that I could sit in the warm and drink a nice cup of tea. Our house is very difficult to heat as the main part is not insulated at all and it's only the kitchen diner that is warmer as it's an extension to the house. I keep asking myself why am I living in a cold house at my age!! It does get warmer in the lounge when I light the log burner which will be after dinner.



Squizzer has been rather naughty as the hole that was in the front of the nut box is much bigger today so the little birds can get in quite easily but it means that I can't fill the nut box up to capacity. I shall have to ask Steve to find a solution as he's good at fixing things.



Thank you for getting my rather greedy starlings on PP yesterday and for all you kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.