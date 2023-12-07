Previous
Lights at Milton Keynes by rosiekind
Photo 4404

Lights at Milton Keynes

I have been out walking with my very good friend Sarah and we had a look round the shops. Lots of people about.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1206% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
This is lovely. Fav.
December 7th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cheerful !
December 7th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Ooh so twinkly, fav
December 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise