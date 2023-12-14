Sign up
Previous
Photo 4410
Pied wagtail
This is a not very good phone photo and was taken in Stony Stratford this morning. I went exploring shops with my very good friend Sarah.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
2
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
14th December 2023 10:17am
Tags
bird
,
pied-wagtail
,
stony-stratford
Sue Cooper
ace
They're very sweet little birds with their constantly bobbing tails.
December 14th, 2023
carol white
ace
A sweet capture. Fav 😊
December 14th, 2023
