Previous
Pied wagtail by rosiekind
Photo 4410

Pied wagtail

This is a not very good phone photo and was taken in Stony Stratford this morning. I went exploring shops with my very good friend Sarah.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1208% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
They're very sweet little birds with their constantly bobbing tails.
December 14th, 2023  
carol white ace
A sweet capture. Fav 😊
December 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise