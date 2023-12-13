Previous
The long tailed tits are back by rosiekind
The long tailed tits are back

I haven't seen them for ages so it was lovely seeing them today.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Rosie Kind

