Previous
Photo 4409
The long tailed tits are back
I haven't seen them for ages so it was lovely seeing them today.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
13th December 2023 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
blue-tit
,
long-tailed-tits
