Watch out there's a thief about by rosiekind
Photo 4434

Watch out there's a thief about

Squizzer has been very naughty stealing the bird food from right under my nose. He's such a naughty boy but I can't help but love him.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Rosie Kind

Corinne C ace
So cute. It's impossible not to love this face!
January 8th, 2024  
