Little greenfinch

I saw this little greenfinch who came for a tuck in at the sunflower hearts feeder. I always find that the birds really love them so I buy 12.75kg sacks at a time. Trouble is the mice like them too so I have trouble keeping them out of the store cupboard in the garden. The wild creatures cost me a fortune but I love to see them.



Thank you for getting Squizzer on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.