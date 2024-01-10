Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4436
Church in Bedford
I had to wait more than 10 minutes for the dentist to open up for my 2pm appointment and it was freezing cold. I decided to take a photo of the church opposite while I waited.
Thank you for your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10500
photos
162
followers
54
following
1215% complete
View this month »
4429
4430
4431
4432
4433
4434
4435
4436
Latest from all albums
4430
4431
4432
4433
3506
4434
4435
4436
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
10th January 2024 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
bedford
,
bromham-road
Sue Cooper
ace
A nice shot with the blue sky behind.
January 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close