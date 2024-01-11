Previous
Sitting on the solar panel by rosiekind
Photo 4437

Sitting on the solar panel

I have had a lovely day today seeing all sorts of birds and I was so pleased to see this beautiful female kingfisher.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1215% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monica
Nice shot
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise