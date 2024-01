Sitting on the fence

Another one from yesterday. This is the same kingfisher who moved to the fence to do some fishing. She did catch a fish but I didn't manage to catch her doing it which was a shame. I really did enjoy watching her though even though we were probably there a couple of hours before she decided to visit.



Thank you for getting all 3 of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.