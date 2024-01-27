Neighing

Every time I started walking off, this horse kept neighing. It was as if he wanted me to stay for some reason. The other horses were quite a long way from him so I don't know whether he was upset about something.



I was very naughty on Thursday as I went into Wex just to look at the lenses and bought a Nikon Z lens 180-600 which I am now using and hoping that Steve doesn't notice! Anyway, I have also booked to go to the Masai Mara next year as I couldn't resist any longer. Yippee! I have told Steve about that.



