Previous
Red Kite by rosiekind
Photo 4524

Red Kite

Red kites can be seen almost everywhere now in the UK and this lovely bird happened to fly over the field where I was photographing the horses. I couldn't resist a photo of him.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1239% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise