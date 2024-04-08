Sign up
Photo 4525
Photo 4525
He posed for me
I was so pleased to get a few shots of this robin who posed so nicely for me as I walked back down Wood Lane. He was also very close too!
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
8th April 2024 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
robin
,
wood-lane
