Robbie likes suet too by rosiekind
Photo 4526

Robbie likes suet too

It's not only the starlings and blue tits that like the suet blocks, Robbie thought he would have a peck at it too.

Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1240% complete

