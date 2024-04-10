Sign up
Previous
Photo 4527
My second chiff chaff of the year
I haven't managed to get photos of the chiff chaffs before so I was pleased to get some more photos today when I walked along Wood Lane. It's so lovely see them as well as hear them.
Thank you for getting yesterday's robin photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
chiff-chaff
,
wood-lane
