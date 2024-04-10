Previous
My second chiff chaff of the year by rosiekind
Photo 4527

My second chiff chaff of the year

I haven't managed to get photos of the chiff chaffs before so I was pleased to get some more photos today when I walked along Wood Lane. It's so lovely see them as well as hear them.

Thank you for getting yesterday's robin photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Rosie Kind

