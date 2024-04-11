Previous
Watching from the tree by rosiekind
Photo 4528

Watching from the tree

He thought I couldn't see him but I managed to get this shot. Lovely day again seeing these beautiful birds.

Thank you for getting yesterday's chiff chaff on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1240% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
Another fabulous capture. Fav.
April 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise