Hello Jack

It's windy today but the sun is shining and it's quite warm so I walked up to the field opposite our village shop. The traffic was so bad that I couldn't cross the road to get along Wood Lane. Anyway, I saw a few jackdaws in the field and I liked this one so thought I would post it.



Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of the kingfisher on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated