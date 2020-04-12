Sign up
Photo 2542
Does anyone know what type of duck this is?
I've seen this duck several times in the river but i have no idea what type it is. I would love to know what it is.
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7780
photos
244
followers
53
following
696% complete
Views
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
12th April 2020 2:52pm
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
waterfowl
,
river-great-ouse
