Previous
Next
Does anyone know what type of duck this is? by rosiekind
Photo 2542

Does anyone know what type of duck this is?

I've seen this duck several times in the river but i have no idea what type it is. I would love to know what it is.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
696% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise