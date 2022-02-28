Previous
Little greenfinch by rosiekind
Little greenfinch

It's always nice to see the greenfinches and there were 2 of them on this feeder before I took this. They are regular visitors to my garden and they love sunflower hearts.
28th February 2022

Rosie Kind

