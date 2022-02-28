Sign up
Photo 3099
Little greenfinch
It's always nice to see the greenfinches and there were 2 of them on this feeder before I took this. They are regular visitors to my garden and they love sunflower hearts.
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
27th February 2022 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
greenfinch
