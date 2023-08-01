Sign up
Photo 3425
I haven't seen this little dog for ages
He lives at Hill Farm and I haven't walked that far for ages so I'm not surprised that I haven't seen him. I can't for the life of me think what his name is!
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10250
photos
169
followers
52
following
938% complete
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
3424
3425
4272
4273
3423
4274
3424
4275
3425
4276
Views
3
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
1st August 2023 9:23am
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
wood-lane
,
hill-farm
