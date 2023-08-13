Sign up
Previous
Photo 3434
Woodie paid an early morning visit
However, it's always nice to see him whatever the time. The fat balls look a bit strange and they are new ones that I bought rather than the usual ones. However, the birds seem to like them.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
13th August 2023 6:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
