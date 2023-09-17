Previous
Sharing the feeder by rosiekind
Photo 3451

Sharing the feeder

It was unusual to see this long tailed tit on his own at the feeder although earlier there had been several of them. He didn't seem to mind sharing with the blue tits.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Corinne C ace
Cute birds
September 17th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Everybody wants some
September 17th, 2023  
