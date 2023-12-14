Sign up
Photo 3497
Beautiful cross stitch Noel picture
Sarah made this and it's really lovely
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
Tags
picture
,
noel
,
cross-stitch
Beryl Lloyd
So beautifully stitched ! fav
December 14th, 2023
Sue Cooper
That's very beautiful and shows a lot of talent.
December 14th, 2023
