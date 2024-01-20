Sign up
Photo 3511
Still blooming
Geraniums are such good value as they flower in the conservatory all the year round which means that there is plenty of colour. It cheers us up to see them.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10516
photos
163
followers
54
following
961% complete
View this month »
Views
9
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
20th January 2024 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
conservatory
,
geranium
