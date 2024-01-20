Previous
Still blooming by rosiekind
Photo 3511

Still blooming

Geraniums are such good value as they flower in the conservatory all the year round which means that there is plenty of colour. It cheers us up to see them.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
