Previous
Geraniums in the conservatory by rosiekind
Photo 3559

Geraniums in the conservatory

I have many geraniums in the house and this is just a photo of the more unusual ones.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
975% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise