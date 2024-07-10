Sign up
Previous
Photo 3631
Flower in my back garden
I don't know what it's called so if anyone can enlighten me I would be very grateful. This photo was taken today
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
4
3
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10819
photos
150
followers
53
following
994% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
10th July 2024 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
One of my favourite perennials in the garden - it is Phlox , Rosie - O have a few different colours in my garden.
July 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful. I love the contrast
July 10th, 2024
Barb
ace
Whatever it is, it is beautiful!!
July 10th, 2024
Monica
Pretty!
July 10th, 2024
