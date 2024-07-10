Previous
Flower in my back garden by rosiekind
Flower in my back garden

I don't know what it's called so if anyone can enlighten me I would be very grateful. This photo was taken today
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Rosie Kind

Beryl Lloyd ace
One of my favourite perennials in the garden - it is Phlox , Rosie - O have a few different colours in my garden.
July 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful. I love the contrast
July 10th, 2024  
Barb ace
Whatever it is, it is beautiful!!
July 10th, 2024  
Monica
Pretty!
July 10th, 2024  
