Photo 3650
Goldie
I also saw this lovely goldfinch. It was a productive visit.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Bits and Bobs
NIKON D500
14th August 2024 2:09pm
bird
goldfinch
rspb-sandy
